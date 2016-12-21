Saraki Wins First Battle At CCT Trial

Sidebar

Snitch & Get Paid 5% Of Loot - FEC

Exposing fraud may be the next most lucrative business as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the payment of five per cent of...

How Gov. Okowa Awards, Executes, Commissions Road Construction Contracts By Himself

... Awards 23 Road Construction Projects to Welder

James Ibori was released from Prison today after six and half years in...

47 Career Ambassadors get postings

The Nigerian government on Wednesday released the postings of the 47 career Ambassadors recently appointed by President Buhari.

The...

Senate: "We Stand by our decision to reject Magu`s nomination"

The Senate on Tuesday, said its refusal to confirm of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Editorial: Buhari and Nigeria's Electoral Backslide

Nigeria's renascent democracy has been threatened by electoral irregularities and sundry abuses, but these absurdities have assumed melodramatic...

Editorial: Super Falcons and Nigeria's embarrassing shame

The row over bonuses that has become the bane of Nigerian football reared its ugly head again after the reigning African Women football...

News

Exposing fraud may be the next most lucrative business as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the payment of five per cent of recovered fund to anyone who uncovers any fraud.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adesina, briefed State House correspondents about this new development on Wednesday at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeosun gave the briefing in company with the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The Minister revealed that the programme is designed to encourage anyone with information about a violation, misconduct or improper activity that impacts negatively on the Nigerian people and Government to report it.

She said: “If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistleblower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5 percent (Minimum) and 5 percent (Maximum) of the total amount recovered.

“You must have provided the government with information it does not already have and could not otherwise obtain from any other publicly available source to the government.”

Adeosun maintained that the programme will increase exposure of financial or financial related crimes, support the fight against financial crimes and corruption, improve level of public confidence in public entities, enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public funds, improve Nigeria’s Open Government Ranking and Ease of Doing Business Indicators and recovery of public funds to finance Nigeria’s infrastructural deficit.

 

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to embark on a comprehensive rehabilitation of the nation’s three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to achieve optimal capacity utilization in the New Year.

Speaking at the Annual General Meetings of the three refineries in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chief Operating Officer, COO, Refineries of the NNPC, Mr. Anibor Kragha, stated that the Corporation was determined to move away from the approach of quick fixes and undertake a comprehensive revamp of the plants.

‘’The plan for next year is to get the comprehensive rehabilitation programme done. The situation is like having three cars in your garage that have not been maintained for 15 to 20 years while you expect optimal performance from them. Changing one fuel pump here, one compressor there is not helpful. What we are doing now is to step back and take a holistic approach and do a full rehabilitation of all the refineries,’’ Kragha stated.

He noted that once the exercise was achieved, the refineries in due course would draw up a chart for routine Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) Programme as and when due.

On the earlier plan to have other refineries co-located with the existing refineries, Kragha explained that though the plan was still on course, non- of the projected co-location refineries would come on stream in 2017 based on existing timeline for assemblage of the plants. 

On the plan by Port Harcourt Refinery to commence the production of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATK) for domestic consumption, the COO enthused that the refinery was a few steps away from hitting the mark.

‘’We are very close; we have done tests with some of the key marketers. We have achieved all the parameters, we just want to be 110 percent certain,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remark, the Managing Director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Mallam Idi Mukhtar Maiha, said KRPC was assiduously working towards a target of 75 per cent capacity utilization in the New Year based on projected supply of one cargo of crude oil per month.

The Managing Director of Warri Refining and Petrochemicals Company, Engr. Solomon Ladenegan, in his presentation during the company’s AGM noted that despite the hostile operating environment fraught with incessant cases of pipeline pulverization and outright product theft, the refinery was looking forward to better days ahead.     

 

The social media is agog with a picture purportedly showing Senator Bala Mohammed, Dr. Reuben Abati, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and Messrs. Femi Fani-Kayode and Bashir Ishaq Bashir. An accompanying note noted that they were “pictured together at the EFCC underground cell in Abuja while they were in detention in November 2016.” I cannot vouch for the authenticity of the photograph, but I can tell you how I felt looking at it: Sad, sad and depressed!

If you didn’t know any of the men, you’d simply pass it over. It has a dark and somewhat blurry tone and background. The only light in the room seem to be coming from an unseen window. But beyond that, it looks as if a group of men had just woken up in their fraternity’s club house after a night of diluted coke, booze and sex to hurriedly pose for a picture.  But this was not that kind of a picture. This is of a great historical significance; it is a picture of men who once worked for and or with past Nigerian presidents. At least three of the men did.

At the human level, it is a picture that is very painful to look at. As painful as it was, I couldn’t take my eyes off it. And especially, I couldn’t take my eyes off Reuben Abati. I have never met Reuben. And have never exchanged phone calls or email correspondence. But I felt as though I knew him -- much the same way millions of Nigerians “claim” to know him: through newspaper and online columns and TV commentary. 

While he was alive, I am not sure how many Nigerians Dele Giwa met or interacted with. I doubt if that number would be close to twenty thousand Nigerians in the last decade of his life (until he was assassinated on 19 October 1986). Then and now, millions of Nigerians feel as if they know/knew him. He was that good a writer, that great a journalist. And for many years, he was the Gold Standard by which Nigerian journalists, and the reading public, measured excellence. And then there was Reuben Abati.

Dele Giwa and Reuben Abati are similar and dissimilar in many ways. There was the issue of courage. The aversion to taking risks. The ability and willingness to extend frontiers. Prose and poetry. Their knowledge of the English language and the ability to mold, remold and invent words. And of course, they had a different worldview; lived and practiced in different times. And except perhaps in the colonial period, I cannot think of a time when a journalist – a journalist -- caught the attention and imagination of the reading public the way Giwa and Abati did.

Back to the photograph. Bala Mohammed had a blank and bland look; while Musiliu Obanikoro looked as if he was being forced to wave. Femi Fani-Kayode and Bashir Ishaq Bashir appears to be having the best time of their lives. It was as if they are used to the prison life. Used to being detained. Used to the EFCC underground cell in Abuja. But not so for Reuben Abati who looked sad and embarrassed, and wish for the cameraman to go away. Left to him alone, I am sure he would have forbidden the action of the photographer. There may be more of these pictures.

The look of defeat and dejection and embarrassment is unmistaken in Reuben’s face and body language. Unlike the rest, he didn’t stare or smile at the camera, or look at the cameraman. He must have asked himself a dozen times over: “how did I end up here…what went wrong?” Why they posed for the picture is, frankly, beyond me.

In December 2011, Reuben Abati wrote a remarkable eulogy in memory of Chief Alex Ibru, the owner/founder of The Guardian newspaper. Towards the end of that beautiful piece, Abati gave us a very brief insight into what transpired when he was about to move from The Guardian to Aso Rock:“Five months ago, when he and President Goodluck Jonathan discussed my going to work for the President, he initially opposed the idea. But when he saw that I was determined to take a leave of absence, his last response was: ‘I don’t want you to go. But whatever decision you take, I promise you, I will stand by you and support you.’”

Did Chief Alex Ibru knew or had an inkling of how things was going to turn out? Did he?  I personally think that if the President invite you to serve, you should consider it. Public service is noble. It is honorable, and you should respond – unless of course there are moral and or ethical reasons to turn it down. There are fewer things in life more important than service to one’s country. It is precisely because of this that I saw nothing wrong in Abati agreeing to President Jonathan’s invitation. He did the right thing.

But should he have quit after a certain point? That’s not for me to say. Did he have control over what was going on around him? I don’t know. Assuming the allegation against him are true, did he know what he was getting into? Again, I don’t know. There are many things we don’t know. Yet, many of us are quick to judge him.

No matter what you may think of Dr. Abati, he is fundamentally a nice and decent person. A very brilliant mind. The saddest part for me – other than losing his freedom and his reputation – is the loss to Nigeria. Since 1960, Nigeria has lost many of her finest sons and daughters to war, violent conflicts, assassinations and exile. But rarely do we lose people like Abati to the whirlwind that is the Nigerian political culture. Damn! How did such a brilliant man – a man who almost became an institution – got caught up in the madness and illicit exchanges in Nigeria. How?

In the end, I hope his case turn out to be a mistake. Otherwise, what a great loss this would be.  A national tragedy. Reuben Abati was a gift, a national treasure.

 Sabella Abidde reside in Alabama. He can be reached at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, recently wrote a letter to Mr Michel Forst, the UN Rapporteur on situation of human rights defenders on Senate’s refusal to confirm Mr Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, claiming political and other concocted reasons for the said refusal.

It is the purpose of this piece to vehemently urge Mr Forst  to ignore the letter in its entirety as it was written out of mischief and towards actualising narrow and self-serving purposes.

Let it be stated that in rejecting Ibrahim Magu’s nomination, the legislative body acted within the ambits of the law and principles of democracy that permit it to act as a check on the executive.

The description of Magu by SERAP as “a human rights defender within the provisions of the UN Declaration on the Rights and Responsibility of individuals, Groups and organs of society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognised Human Rights and Fundamental Freedom of 1998 (UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders)”, is nothing but a figment of the imagination of SERAP concocted to impose an anti-corruption chairman whose deliberate, vindictive and gross abuse of the rights of citizens under the guise of fighting corruption is not only well-documented but also legendary.

For example, a well known critic of the present day government, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, was illegally detained for a total of 91 days, 67 days in the first instance and then 24 days in the second. The arrests and detentions were done by Magu’s EFCC with questionable warrants where there was any at all, and outright disregard to the constitution where there was none at all, making such arrests arbitrary, tortuous and designed to inflict trauma and wear down the victims to the extent of getting them hospitalized in the process.

To lend credence to the above, Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on November 14, 2016, upbraided the EFCC in open court for arresting Fani-Kayode in the court premises without a warrant and for detaining him illegally for 24 days without detention order from any court despite the court’s earlier advice to the EFCC not to re-arrest the former minister since he was already on a court bail granted as far back as July 4.

Eventually, the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, had to apologise to the court on behalf of the anti-corruption agency.

Also, Mr Ibrahim Magu’s gross abuse of citizens’ rights as EFCC chairman extends to innocent spouses and infants of suspects.

On Monday, October 17, 2016, Femi Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu Fani-Kayode was stopped from withdrawing from an account operated by her, and was subsequently detained by the bank on the orders of EFCC despite carrying her infant with her while awaiting to be taken away by the commission until Peter Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti State, came to their rescue hours later.

These are just very few instances among the many issues of gross violations of rights of citizens by the anti-corruption agency under the guise of fighting corruption.

Apart from this, Mr Magu has mastered the art of deploying compromised media outfits to declare Nigerians under its radar guilty long even before such persons are arrested. This is usually done to create a leeway, harass, intimidate, detain and torture their victims without much resistance from CSO’s the media and members of the public. Such detained citizens become helpless as lies after lies are churned out against them in the media while they remain incarcerated and unable to refute the campaign of falsehood against them. By the time they face prosecution, their images and reputations are mortally battered and nearly irredeemable even if the courts eventually find them innocent.

It is nauseating and an insult to the sensibilities of human rights watchers all over the world, how SERAP has condescended so low to defend the indefensible and make excuses for the inexcusable! How could SERAP “believe that the action taken by the Senate of Nigeria and other agencies of government apparently working with them undermines and violates Nigeria’s international obligation to respect, protect, promote and fulfill the human rights of the citizens, which eventually creates a duty for the government to establish efficient and independent anti-corruption mechanisms” when Mr Magu himself is known to be a gross abuser of people’s rights?

It is unfair of SERAP to accuse the Senate of not offering Magu an opportunity to fair hearing. Even if this is so, SERAP should have availed itself the opportunity of seeking redress in the court rather than run to the UN for a matter that can be handled by our courts.

Rather than attempt to vilify the Senate on this score, they should be commended for saving Nigeria and Nigerians from a man of vindictive tendencies who has no respect for our laws and who acts according to his own whims and caprices just to settle political scores with perceived enemies of government and members of the opposition thereby giving the day’s government continued avoidable bad publicity.

Let SERAP be asked if they are aware that despite petitions with overwhelming copious and cogent evidence against some members of the current administration and ruling party, none of such indicted persons have been invited for questioning by Magu’s EFCC not to talk of prosecuting them.

Example of such people who have petitions against them lodged with Mr Magu’s EFCC but which Magu has consistently ignored, neglected and or failed to act upon include Mr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Solid Minerals Development and Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation among others, while the likes of Timipre Sylva and the late Abubakar Audu were cleared to contest elections as governors in their respective states.

It is laughable that while SERAP makes desperate attempts to clear Magu of any association with a corrupt person, it claimed the property Magu is currently occupying was not paid for by one retired Commodore Umar Mohammed who himself is being investigated for corruption by a sister security agency but by the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA). This is not only shameful but also disgraceful!

Mohammed was said to have paid N40m for the property and lavishly furnished it with another N43m.

Even if we decide to agree with SERAP that the property was paid for by the FCDA and not Mohammed, the question is, when did it become the function of the FCDA to pay for and furnish properties for public officials? That is corruption in itself as it puts Magu in a position of conflicting interest. For Magu to have accepted such ‘gift’ from a government agency or any person or institution at all shows that the man is not fit to head our anti-corruption agency or any other office of responsibility.

Accusing the Senate of being political with the confirmation of Magu despite the preponderant abundance of acts unbecoming of a public official is to unfairly put the Senate in bad light. The Senate has not asked for the EFCC to be scrapped, they have merely asked that another citizen with high moral standards and respect for our laws and rights of citizens without compromising his/her function be appointed. This, to the right thinking Nigerian, is indeed what needs to be done.

So rather than condemn the Senate, they should be commended for a job well done and for saving Nigeria and Nigerians from the continued embarrassing slips and persecutions of citizens and affront to our constitution.

This same Senate also about the same time with Ibrahim Magus’s confirmation, recommended that one of the most powerful forces in the Buhari administration, Mr Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the government of the federation, be sacked and prosecuted for allegedly diverting huge sums of money meant for internally displaced persons (IDP’s) who are being ravaged by hunger, disease and squalor. One wonders why SERAP has taken up the defence of Magu while ignoring the issue of funds meant for IDP’s but allegedly diverted by Lawal. The question is, whose interest is SERAP serving?

That SERAP would travel this infamous road to ignominy is a confirmation of what Nigerians have since known: the dearth and death of CSO’s in Nigeria since May 29, 2015!

 

By Jude Ndukwe

Saraki Wins First Battle At CCT Trial

Senate President Bukola Saraki, won the first part of the battle to stop his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, by letting tribunal hear his motion over jurisdiction. Government lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs told the Tribunal he has been served with defendants motion dated 4th March 2015.
 
But he argued that going by sections 220, 221 and 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the motion cannot be moved before beginning of hearing of the substantive case.
 
“The only thing the court can do now is to proceed to trial. I want Your Lordship to determine the issue now,” Jacobs said. 
He further explained that the of ACJA stipulated that technical objections cannot be raised during trial.
 
He added that section 396 (2) said after a plea has been taken, the defendant can raise any objection which can only be considered alongside the substantive trial.
 
According to him, the defendant is challenging the validity of the charges by saying the Attorney General did not have power to filed charges against him or that he was not informed before the charges were filed against him.
 
Jacobs urged the Tribunal to enforce the ACJA to ensure that justice is done according to the law. Jacob said the court should allow the prosecution to call his witness.
 
For Saraki Kanu Agabi,argued that the motion is part of administration of justice and the Tribunal should hear it.
 
He reminded the Tribunal Chairman that he ruled last Friday that the motion would be argued today.
The defence counsel said the motion is challenging the juridisction of the tribunal to hear the case.
 
Justice Umar however ruled that he is ready to hear the motion as anything done by the Tribunal without determination of the issue of juridisction will be nullity.
