Auto Crash: NMA Releases Identity of Ekiti Dead Doctors   

At the emergency meeting of the National Officers’ Committee (NOC) meeting held at 7.00am on Monday 25th April, 2016 at Giginya Coral Hotel Sokoto, we wish to give the following updates:
1. As a follow-up to the earlier statement issued by NOC yesterday, it is now confirmed that the Ekiti State delegates for the Annual General Conference/Annual Delegates Meeting (AGC/ADM) currently holding in Sokoto, were involved in a fatal motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway. Six of our members and the driver have been confirmed dead and these are their names:
i. Dr. Alex Akinyele – Secretary NMA Ekiti, Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Ido Ekiti
ii.Dr. Tunde Aladesanmi – General Surgeon, FTH, Ido Ekiti
iii.Dr. O.J. Taiwo – Anatomic Pathologist, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti
iv.Dr. Ogunseye J.B – National Association of General and Government Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) National Secretary, Hospital Management Board (HMB), Ekiti
v.Dr. Olajide .O – Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), EKSUTH President
vi.Dr. Atolani Adeniyi – Secretary NAGGMDP, Ekiti State
vii.Mr. Ajibola – NMA Ekiti Driver
2. Other members of the delegates who survived the accident are in stable condition and are receiving medical attention under the auspices of the Chairman of the Kaduna State NMA and his team.
3.The bereaved families have been contacted and arrangements are in motion to convey the bodies back to Ekiti State.
4.NOC has sent its representatives to Kaduna for on the spot assessment and compliment the effort of the Kaduna team.
5.While the conference continues, the NOC hereby directs that all doctors should observe one week of mourning from Tuesday 26th to Tuesday 3rd of May, 2016. Every doctor should put on Black band on the left arm over white overall.
6. NMA is in contact with the bereaved families and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course.
7. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace. We pray that the Almighty God gives the bereaved and all our Hippocratic families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Fayose Mourns Death Of 6 Ekiti Doctors, Declares Three Days Mourning
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described the death of six medical doctors and one driver in the State, in an accident involving a 13-passenger bus, as the lowest point in the history of the State and a monumental loss not only to the people of Ekiti State but to Nigerians.
The Governor has, therefore, declared three days of mourning for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The governor, who directed that all flags should be flown at half-mast, described the death as an eclipse of professional and intellectual figures, who lost their lives in active service to mankind.
“Ekiti has lost some of the best trees in its forest of medicine. I am deeply sad. This is one loss too many”, he said.
In a release issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said, “Death of seven prominent indigenes of a State in one day and at the same period is a burden too heavy to bear and it is my prayer that God, who is the only giver and taker of live will give Ekiti people the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”
The six doctors, who had an accident a few kilometres to Kaduna on their way to Sokoto to attend Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) event were Dr Aladesanmi of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ido-Ekiti; Dr Ojo Taiwo of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH); NMA Secretary, Dr Akinyele Lexy; Dr Ogunseye of the Health Management Board (HMB); EKSUTH Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) President, Dr Olajide, Dr Adeniyi James of the FMC and a driver, Mr Ajibola.
The governor urged families, friends and professional colleagues of the deceased, especially members of the NMA to take solace in God who giveth and taketh when it pleases Him.
“It is my prayer that tragic incident like this will not be witnessed in Ekiti State again and that God in His infinite mercies will console the families of the deceased.
“On behalf of my family, Government and people of Ekiti State, I express our heartfelt condolence for the loss of these promising sons of Ekiti and wish their families, friends and professional colleagues the continued support and guidance of the Almighty God,” Fayose said.
Auto Crash: NMA Releases Identity of Ekiti Dead Doctors
Typography
- Font Size
- Default
- Reading Mode